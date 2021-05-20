Harry Potter and Star Wars items up for sale at auction

Paramount/universal/Disney

More than 1,200 rare TV and film items could be sold for more than £4.4 million.

Items from the Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones films will be up for sale, some of which coming with a price tag of up to £84,000 - ouch!

So if you fancy a real life souvenir from your favourite film series - you'd better start saving!

The auction will be held in Los Angeles and online next month.

Brandon Alinger from Prop Star, who are running the auction, said: "With more than 1,200 lots over three days, the auction includes amazing pieces from the past 60 years of film and television. We are confident every film fan will find something here that they love."

Take a look below to find out some of what is on sale.

Harry Potter

Expelliarmus! The wand and eyeglasses made for Daniel Radcliffe during the making of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Parts I and II will be up for grabs.

They could fetch between 21,000-£35,000, and the money raised would be given to charity, Lumos, which was founded by JK Rowling.

Star Wars

An R2-SHP light-up remote-controlled droid from 2019's Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is also up for sale.

OK, it's not R2-D2 or C3-PO but it's still pretty cool, isn't it?

This has been put on for a guide price of between £56,000-£84,500.

Carrie Fischer played Princess Leia in the Star Wars series

That's not the only Star Wars items, super fans could also get their hands on a "heavily annotated" The Empire Strikes Back script belonging to the late Carrie Fisher.

That means it's been scribbled on with loads of notes or instructions for how the actors and production team wanted to film it.

Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford first played Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, in 1981

And are you a fan of the Indiana Jones film series? Well the trademark hat worn by Indiana himself is also up for sale.

The fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom could get bids as high as £176,000 when it goes under the hammer.

Star Trek

For Star Trek fans, Sir Patrick Stewart who played Jean-Luc Picard could bid for his Ressikan flute.

It comes complete with box and costume continuity script. This has a guide price of between £35,000-£50,000.

This Ressikan flute was used in the Star Trek film by character Jean-Luc Picard

Each item sold will come with a Prop Store certificate of authenticity.

The auction will be broadcast live on June 29 and 30 as well as July 1 from 6pm.