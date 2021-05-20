Cat from CBBC's The Pets Factor and her dog Bisto, explains to Newsround all the tips and tricks for helping your furry friends after lockdown!

As the whole family heads back to school and work it can be hard for pets who are used to having more human friend around and need to learn to deal with a much quieter house.

She tells us what symptoms to look out for and what they mean.

We also learn how to treat those symptoms and find out what the best care is for your pets

And last but certainly not least, we get to meet her cuddly chocolate Labrador, Bisto!