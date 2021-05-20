Khadijah Mellah: New academy to improve diversity in horse racing

Dan Kitwood

A new academy is being set up to help get more young horse riders from under-represented communities into racing.

Riding A Dream is inspired by Khadijah Mellah - the first British Muslim woman to win a horse race in the UK.

Khadijah said: "If you come from my background it can be difficult to imagine yourself in racing, so I hope the academy will give other young people the confidence that racing is a sport that you can get involved in, where you will be supported and where you can achieve your dreams and anything you set your mind to."

Fancy a lesson about horse riding from Khadijah?

There will be two parts to the project.

The first is the Khadijah Mellah scholarship which will be a year-long programme for riders aged 14 to 18 years old.

Eight young people will get the chance to train for a week at the British Racing School in Newmarket before returning for 11 monthly lessons under the guidance of a mentor.

The scholarship also involves work experience at a leading racing stable and the chance to work towards a qualification.

Racing changed my life forever, and I hope that by getting involved in The Riding A Dream Academy it will change other young people's lives too. Khadijah

The second part is a residential week at the British Racing School for those less experienced with horses.

The project is being funded by the Racing Foundation and the Jockey Club, who will sponsor one applicant from the St James City Farm in Gloucester.

St James Farm is an inner city riding school, like the one Khadijah learned to ride at, which is aimed at those who have a passion for racing but aren't from a traditional horse riding background.

Khadijah was 18 years old when she made history by winning the Magnolia Cup - she was the first person to race wearing a hijab.

The horse she was riding, Haverland, was trained by Charlie Fellowes Goodwood and he will provide work experience for one member of the academy at his Newmarket yard.

He said: "Khadijah's story and success was so powerful, and creating a lasting legacy that helps other young people from under-represented backgrounds get into racing is something that we all see the value in.

"My team and I can't wait to get involved."