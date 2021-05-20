What are 'zombie fires' and why is the Arctic Circle on fire?

Getty Images

Experts have been studying so-called 'zombie fires' which have been burning in the Arctic Circle.

A new study has discovered that zombie fires may make up a third of the total burn area in the forests in the Arctic Circle.

Zombie fires - also known as overwintering fires - are a rare phenomenon that occur in countries like Canada, Alaska, and Russia.

In June and July 2019, temperatures around the world were some of the hottest on record, and more than 100 wildfires burned in the Arctic circle.

They emitted a record 244 megatonnes of carbon dioxide, and destroyed millions of hectares of forests across Siberia, Alaska, Greenland, and Canada.

The researchers behind the report are worried that climate change, and the rising of the Earth's temperatures could increase the number of zombie fires in the future.

What is a 'zombie fire'?

Reuters

Zombie fires happen as a result of wildfires.

They're called zombie fires as they seem to come back from the dead.

After a wildfire has been extinguished on the surface, some of it can still burn belowground in secret, fuelled by peat and methane.

These fires can continue to burn all through winter, hidden under a layer of snow, and in spring as the temperature rises, the snow melts and the soil dries out, the wildfires can re-ignite and spread once again.

"With low oxygen levels under the snowpack, overwintering fires smoulder slowly, only to flare up again when the snow melts and dry conditions arrive in the spring." said Rebecca C Scholten, the lead author of the study and a PhD student at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

What have the researchers discovered?

PA Media These maps show how a zombie fire burned after a wildfire, allowing a new fire to burn months later.

As part of the study, the researchers looked at satellite data from the Arctic, gathered between 2002 and 2018.

They found that zombie fires were responsible for nearly 1% of the total burned area over the study period, but said this varied over the years and, in one year, was as high as 38%.

"Previously overwintering fires were reported as a rare freak phenomenon." said Rebecca C Scholten, "There are more overwintering fires after hot summers with many large and severe fires. In 2010 for example, they caused 22% of the burned area in Alaska."

They also discovered that early spring fires were much more likely to pop up after large fire seasons and near to the burnt areas left behind by the previous fire.

As part of their research, the scientists have been able to develop an algorithm to spot zombie fires, and help firefighters to put them out before they spread.

"You could monitor the location of last year's fires from planes or satellites and extinguish them when they are still small." said Sander Veraverbeke, an associate professor at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.