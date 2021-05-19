play
Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child

Last updated at 12:39
The Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is having a baby.

Buckingham Palace shared the news in a statement online: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice married her partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony last year at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

Their baby is due later this year, and will become the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, as Prince Harry and Meghan's second baby is due this summer.

Princess Beatrice's sister had a baby earlier this year

With the announcement of a new royal baby, the order in which members of the Royal Family become king or queen - the line of succession - will now change.

The Queen's son Prince Charles is next in line to the throne, followed by Prince William.

Princess Beatrice's baby will become 11th in line to the throne when it is born.

Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February earlier this year.

