play
Watch Newsround

Israel-Palestinian fighting continues

US President Joe Biden has called for the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza to stop, after nine days of violence between the two sides.

It's thought that at least 215 people in Gaza, and 12 people in Israel, have been killed since the most recent conflict began.

The two sides in the middle East are locked in a deadly battle, part of a conflict that's been happening on and off for decades.

It's meant devastating disruption to normal life for people living on both sides of the Israel/Gaza border.

America is a traditional supporter of Israel, so it's hoped that the US President calling for the fighting to stop could have an impact.

Watch more videos

Israel-Palestinian fighting continues
Video

Israel-Palestinian fighting continues

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?
Video

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting
Video

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting

How do you restore the coral reef?
Video

How do you restore the coral reef?

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India
Video

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

Why are Pop Its so popular?
Video

Why are Pop Its so popular?

Jenny's Presenter Picks
Video

Jenny's Presenter Picks

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.
Video

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.

Scottish election: What matters to you?
Video

Scottish election: What matters to you?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'
Video

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin
Video

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

'When I met Prince Philip'
Video

'When I met Prince Philip'

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'
Video

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen
Video

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!
Video

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!

Top tips for stargazing from your garden
Video

Top tips for stargazing from your garden

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!
Video

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!

Tracy Beaker will be back!
Video

Tracy Beaker will be back!

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi
Video

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi

Top Stories

Imogen and Isla
play
2:17

Is there enough representation in computer games?

flower-in-space.

How do you water a plant in space?

comments
pigeon-in-glasses

New study shows there are 50 BILLION birds on the planet!

comments
Newsround Home