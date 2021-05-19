Israel-Palestinian fighting continues

US President Joe Biden has called for the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza to stop, after nine days of violence between the two sides.

It's thought that at least 215 people in Gaza, and 12 people in Israel, have been killed since the most recent conflict began.

The two sides in the middle East are locked in a deadly battle, part of a conflict that's been happening on and off for decades.

It's meant devastating disruption to normal life for people living on both sides of the Israel/Gaza border.

America is a traditional supporter of Israel, so it's hoped that the US President calling for the fighting to stop could have an impact.