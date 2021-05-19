Rewilding: Golden eagles and wildcats could return in England

Getty Images Could you be spotting golden eagles in the skies soon?

On a stroll in the countryside you might spot a squirrel or perhaps some interesting birds.

But soon you could be catching a glimpse of something more exciting, with plans to reintroduce golden eagles and wildcats in England.

It's part of an effort to boost wildlife announced by Environment Secretary George Eustice.

The plans will also restore natural habitats and boost vulnerable species whose numbers are falling in the wild, including the pine martin, curlew, short-haired bumblebee and large blue butterfly.

Getty Images Oh hi little guy! Beavers have already started to be reintroduced into the wild in England

Beavers have already been released to live free in certain waterways in England and more could be released next year.

Announcing the news, the environment minister said: "We want to see a nature-rich Britain with further action to bend the curve of species loss in this country. We will recover threatened species and provide opportunities for reintroduction through a range of projects."

Getty Images Meow! The UK's only existing wildcats live in Scotland, but the plans mean they could be reintroduced in England too

Creatures like beavers, golden eagles and wildcats were historically hunted to near-extinction and some species haven't been seen in the wilds of England for hundreds of years.

Environmentalists welcomed the news, but said that more of the UK's land and sea need to be properly protected for nature to flourish.

Craig Bennett from The Wildlife Trusts, said: "It's exciting to hear talk of reintroducing wildlife such as wildcat and golden eagle but the success of such projects entirely depends on making a huge amount more space available for nature.

"What we need is all nature to be in abundant once more - humming and buzzing all around us - and we hope that a new legally-binding target to achieve this will step up action across government.