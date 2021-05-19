Indian coronavirus variant: How is it affecting the UK?

Getty Images The government is encouraging more people to book Covid vaccinations as soon as they are offered one

A variant of the Covid-19 virus which was first discovered in India is behind the majority of new cases in some areas of England.

It means that in some areas secondary school children are still being asked to wear masks in class, and the UK government is boosting appeals for adults to book a Covid vaccination as soon as they are offered one.

Experts say this coronavirus variant, is believed to spread more quickly but they are confident that the vaccines will still work to protect people from it.

It comes as lockdown eased in England, Wales and most of Scotland on Monday.

What's happening with the Indian variant across the UK?

PA Media Long queues were seen outside Bolton's vaccination centres over the weekend

Mr Hancock said on Monday that there had been over two thousand confirmed cases of the Indian variant across the UK and there are now 86 local authorities in England with five or more confirmed cases of the Indian Covid variant.

In some areas - including Bolton, Blackburn, Sefton in the North-West and Bedford, Chelmsford and Canterbury in the South-East - this version of the virus is causing the majority of infections.

In London it makes up most of the cases in Croydon, Hounslow and Hillingdon.

How many people have been vaccinated? More than 36.7 million people have had their first vaccine dose in the UK and more than 20.2 million have had their second. The NHS website for booking a vaccination is now open to those aged 36 and over.

The government says increased testing and better contact tracing is being carried out in areas including Bolton, Sefton and some parts of London to try to identify these infections, and a new vaccine centre has opened in Bolton to help more people get the jab.

Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid-19, so when it is your turn to get your first or second dose please do so Stephen Powis , NHS England national medical director

Some cases of the Indian variant have been also found in Wales, some of which have been linked to international travel.

Public Health Wales (PHW) is urging people to be cautious as lockdown restrictions continue to ease and the Welsh Assembly's new health minister Baroness Eluned Morgan is encouraging residents to get the vaccine if they can and haven't done so already.

There has been a rise in cases in some parts of Scotland, with Glasgow and Moray remaining under tighter Covid restrictions while the rest of the country saw rules eased from Monday.

Similarly, Northern Ireland has seen a slight increase in Indian variant cases, although the official figures are yet to be released.

Lockdown eases across England, Wales and Scotland

Getty Images People can now visit a restaurant and café and eat indoors

On Monday millions of people were able to enjoy new freedoms - such as indoor restaurants, hugs with loved ones and foreign holidays - for the first time in months, under the latest relaxation of rules across England, Wales and most of Scotland.

But the government has warned its next review of social distancing rules - set to take place by the end of May - may be delayed due to the growing worry over the spread of the Indian coronavirus variant.

The plan was to end all remaining restrictions on social contact by 21 June but on Friday Boris Johnson said that date might have to be put back if the situation worsens.