Cinemas: Mega movies to watch out for now venues are reopening
Cinemas in many areas can now reopen, but what's on? Newsround has got you covered with all the blockbuster films to look forward to this summer.
Many indoor entertainment venues like cinemas in England, Wales and parts of Scotland are reopening this week for the first time in months. Vue, Odeon, Showcase, Everyman and Curzon are among the cinemas that opened on Monday, with Cineworld and Picturehouse following on Wednesday. Northern Ireland's cinemas will open on 24 May.
Getty Images
Peter Rabbit 2 (out now): With Peter voiced by James Corden, this animation comes three years after the original family favourite. "It's the same characters that you like, but the stories are much more different, much bigger stories. It's quite intriguing," director Will Gluck told Newsround last year.
Sony
Raya and the Last Dragon (out now): This Disney fantasy follows warrior Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, who must track down a mythical dragon. Kelly told Newsround in March that she feels "special" playing a South East Asian character, as she "grew up in a world where she didn't see herself in media at all".
Disney
Cruella (out 28 May): Emma Stone plays the famous Disney villain in her younger years for this live-action 101 Dalmatians spin-off. British actress Emma Thompson plays her rival Baroness von Hellman in the movie, which is set in 1960s London.
Disney
Voyagers (out 2 July / 12A): A young adult sci-fi starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead and Colin Farrell. This film sees a group of teenagers travel across the galaxy to colonise a new planet and things get very, very, very complicated along the way.
Lionsgate UK
Fast And The Furious 9 (out 8 July / 12A): Dom Toretto and his crew are back for their ninth big screen adventure. This time, WWE legend John Cena joins the cast playing Vin Diesel's long lost brother and a couple of the gang very nearly end up going into space.
Universal Pictures
Black Widow (out 9 July / 12A): Black Widow is Marvel's first big film to be released after the coronavirus pandemic. It's set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and marks only the third time a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a female character in the title, after Captain Marvel and Ant-Man And The Wasp. Scarlett Johansson stars as Black Widow in this epic superhero film.
Marvel Studios / Disney
Space Jam: A New Legacy (out 16 July): The original Space Jam film came out in 1996 and was a massive hit. More than two decades later, basketball superstar LeBron James teams up with cartoon legend Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes for this long-awaited sequel.
Warner Bros. Pictures
The Croods: A New Age (out 16 July): The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved in this animated sequel.
Dreamworks / Universal Pictures
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (out 23 July): Dracula and his friends are back in the fourth and final film of the 'Hotel Transylvania' franchise.
Sony Pictures Animation
Jungle Cruise (out 30 July): Spoiler alert! In Jungle Cruise, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt go on a jungle cruise! Based on Disneyland's theme park ride so expect lots of adventure mixed with some dangerous animals.
Walt Disney Pictures
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (out 3 September / 12A): Marvel's second movie of the summer stars Simu Liu as the main character, originally brought up in the mysterious world of the Ten Rings criminal organisation, only to leave that life and move to San Francisco. His past catches up with him and - as you may have seen from the trailer - there are a lot of incredible martial arts on display.
Marvel Studios / Disney
Cinderella (out September 2021): All you fairy tale fans out there are sure to be pretty excited by this one! Pop royalty Camila Cabello stars in this modern retelling of the classic story of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother - with a few musical numbers thrown into the mix.