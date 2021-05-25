Simone Biles becomes first woman ever to land Yurchenko double pike vault

Getty Images No female gymnast has ever landed the Yurchenko double pike in competition... until now!

Simone Biles made history as she became the first woman ever to land a Yurchenko double pike in competition.

The four-time Olympic gymnastics champion nailed the difficult move at the US Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Biles went on to win the all-around title with a score of 58.4 points at the event, which was her first competition since October 2019.

"It was really nerve-racking, but I'm just happy to be back out here," said Biles to NBC Sports after her victory.

What is the Yurchenko double pike?

It's unbelievably difficult! That's what it is.

Biles sprinted down the runway and did a round off - similar to a cartwheel except the gymnast lands with two feet - onto the take off board.

She then followed this with a backwards handspring onto the vault, and then performed two backflips with straight legs and her hands holding the back of her legs. Incredible!

The American gymnast nailed the vault whilst wearing a white leotard with a sparkly rhinestone goat on the back of it.

Getty Images The rhinestone goat on the back of Simone's leotard

The 24-year-old has won every competition she has entered since the 2013 US Championships and is believed to be the sport's 'Greatest Of All Time' or 'GOAT'.

Simone scored a 16.1 for her Yurchenko double pike vault, which is higher than either of her gold medal-winning vaults at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Biles will now compete in the US Olympic team trials in June, before heading to Japan's Tokyo Olympics in July with the hope of winning more gold medals.