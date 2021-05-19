Check out this awesome inflatable Earth artwork!

Take a look at this incredible Earth artwork!

Created by artist Luke Jerram, the huge installation has allowed people to see our planet from the viewpoint of space.

It took around six months to carefully create the replica of our planet, using high resolution Nasa imagery of the Earth's surface.

The sculpture, which is called Gaia, is seven metres wide, but it's actually 1.8 million times smaller than the actual Earth!

It's currently being shown at Leicester Cathedral and has been installed high above visitors' heads. It slowly turns throughout the day, just like the real Earth does.

Those lucky enough to see the sculpture are able to stand underneath it while listening to a specially made composition produced by Bafta award-winning composer Dan Jones.

"It's a really beautiful sculpture and I'm really hoping that the public will enjoy it," artist Luke said.

PA Media The installation will allow the public to imagine what Earth looks like from space

The artist says he was inspired to create the installation because of something known as the Overview Effect.

It describes how astronauts feel when they're in space and look down at the Earth. Many become quite emotional and overwhelmed by the experience and beauty of what they're able to see, particularly those observing the planet in this way for the very first time.

"They see the Earth as this fragile blue marble floating in the blackness of space," the artist says.

"All the astronauts get very emotional about it, and when they come down to Earth, they often become environmental campaigners and things like that."

Jeff hopes the artwork will create a sense of what the Overview Effect is like for the public so they too can imagine what it looks to see the Earth from space. He also hopes it'll give people a greater desire to protect the planet.

"It's about getting people to sense that we only have one planet and we really have to look after it. The whole of humanity has to think about climate change and what we're doing to the planet and I'm hoping this artwork will help people have the difficult conversations they need to have in order to change our lifestyles and to make ourselves more sustainable," he said.

Reuters Astronauts get a chance to view Earth from a completely different perspective

The artwork is currently on tour and has already been shown in Canada, China, Singapore and Houston in the US as well as at the Natural History Museum in London.

It will travel to a number of other UK locations in the coming months, with its final stop in Norway in November later this year.