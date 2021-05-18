Coronavirus: Ministers urge adults to get vaccine as Indian variant concerns grow

Getty Images A Covid-19 vaccination bus in Bolton, where there has been a rise in coronavirus cases

The UK government will boost appeals for people to book a Covid vaccination as soon as they are offered one.

It's because of growing concern about a coronavirus variant, first identified in India, that appears to be spreading in the UK.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 86 local councils had five or more cases of the Indian variant, which is thought to pass more easily from person to person.

It comes as lockdowns eased in England, Wales and most of Scotland on Monday.

What's happening with the Indian variant across the UK?

PA Media Long queues were seen outside Bolton's vaccination centres over the weekend

Mr Hancock said on Monday that there had been 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant across the UK.

He added that it was now the main strain spreading in Bolton, north-west England, and neighbouring Blackburn and Darwen, in Lancashire, and was rising in all age groups.

Scientists believe the Indian variant does spread more easily, but early research suggests vaccines still work against it.

The government says increased testing and better contact tracing is being carried out in Bolton to try to identify these infections, and a new vaccine centre has opened to help more people get the jab.

How many people have been vaccinated? More than 36.7 million people have had their first vaccine dose in the UK and more than 20.2 million have had their second. The NHS website for booking a vaccination is now open to those aged 36 and over.

Mr Hancock also identified Bedford, in the east of England, as another hotspot for the variant.

Vicky Head, Bedford's director of public health, told the BBC the town was experiencing a "massive rise" in cases of the Indian variant in what was a "worrying time".

She said they had been doing targeted testing in schools, setting up walk-in clinics for those able to get the jab, and making sure the right information was available.

Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid-19, so when it is your turn to get your first or second dose please do so Stephen Powis , NHS England national medical director

Lockdown eases across England, Wales and Scotland

Getty Images People can now visit a restaurant and café and eat indoors

On Monday millions of people were able to enjoy new freedoms - such as indoor restaurants, hugs with loved ones and foreign holidays - for the first time in months, under the latest relaxation of rules across England, Wales and most of Scotland.

But the government has warned its next review of social distancing rules - set to take place by the end of May - may be delayed due to the growing worry over the spread of the Indian coronavirus variant.

The plan was to end all remaining restrictions on social contact by 21 June but on Friday Boris Johnson said that date might have to be put back if the situation worsens.