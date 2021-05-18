Flake shortage: What is your favourite ice cream topping?

Getty Images

There's a shortage of Cadbury's 99 Flakes in the UK.

Cadbury's owner Mondelez has said the company is seeing a recent increase in the demand for Flakes.

Mondelez have said they do not know how long the shortage will last.

Companies can still order 99 Flakes and the company says it is working closely with their customers.

99 Flakes are the chocolate sticks that get popped in an ice cream, they are smaller than the bar sold in shops.

So far only the UK and Ireland have been affected by the shortage.

It's got us thinking though, what other sweet treats do you like on your ice cream?

So, we want you to cast your vote on your favourite alternative topping, if yours isn't on the list leave us a comment to tell us what it is!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see the vote click here.