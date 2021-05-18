play
Crystal Palace Park dinosaur sculpture gets new teeth and nose

Last updated at 11:52
Damaged Megalosaur sculptureFriends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs
This is what the dino looked like before it was fixed - ouch!

A dinosaur sculpture, which has stood in Crystal Palace Park London for 167 years, has had its face repaired.

Last May, its nose and mouth broke off!

Work done on the sculpture means it now has 22 new teeth and a new jaw.

The sculpture is of a Megalosaurus and is one of 30 animal sculptures found in the park.

MegalosaurusHistoric England
The sculpture is grade one listed and is 3.5metres high and 10m long. Did you know? Megalosaurus means giant lizard!

Historic England, who restored the Megalosaurus, said that they were able to carry out what they have called the "emergency rescue mission" because of a grant from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs also raised funds to help.

It is heartening to think that this restoration work will give so much pleasure to so many people, as we begin to explore historic places again.

Duncan Wilson, Historic England's CEO

The sculptures in the park were created by Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins between 1852 and 1855.

They would have been the cutting edge of scientific knowledge to Victorians, Historic England says.

It has been said that Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were fascinated by the dinosaurs and visited the site many times!

comments
