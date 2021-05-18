Ariana Grande is married!

Ariana Grande/Instagram The pair got married in front of a very small group

There's some exciting news for all you Arianators - singer Ariana Grande has got married!

The pop princess has tied the knot with her fiancé Dalton Gomez in a "tiny and intimate" wedding.

The 27-year-old got hitched in front of fewer than 20 people over the weekend, according to the PA news agency.

Ariana first announced she was engaged in December last year to 25-year-old real estate agent, Dalton.

The couple were first linked in February 2020 after being spotted out and about together in Los Angeles. They reportedly met after Gomez helped Grande during her search for a new house!

Reuters The mega pop star is now happily married!

Their relationship was later confirmed in May last year when Gomez featured in the music video for Stuck With U, Grande's lockdown-inspired single with Justin Bieber which was recorded to help raise money for the children of key workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Their wedding is believed to have taken place at her home in Montecito, California.

"They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people," one of Ariana's representatives told PA.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."