England players to self isolate after Gilmour positive Covid test

Reuters

England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount have been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with Scotland player Billy Gilmour.

The pair were pictured hugging their Chelsea teammate after England's 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday night.

Gilmour has since tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia on Tuesday.

Chilwell and Mount have both been tested since and have come out as negative but are isolating as a precaution under NHS England guidance.

England manager, Gareth Southgate, has confirmed that the pair are a "big doubt" for Tuesday's match against The Czech Republic.

"I can't say it isn't disruptive," he said.

"The worst-case scenario would be that the two boys would be out for 10 days from the game last Friday."

PA Media Mount (right) went head to head with Gilmour (left) on Friday night during England's 0-0 draw with Scotland

Public Health England (PHE) guidance says that someone could be considered a close contact and might have to self-isolate if they had a face-to-face conversation within one metre, or had been within two metres of someone for more than 15 minutes who tested positive for Covid-19.

A PHE spokesperson said: "PHE is working with the FA to identify close contacts of Billy Gilmour and any risk to other players and staff."

The Scottish FA (SFA) says PHE determined that none of the other Scotland players had to self-isolate as there had been no close contact.

But PHE said there had been no detailed discussions with the SFA.

The entire England squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were negative.

In a statement, the FA said it would hold further talks with PHE before taking further action.

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE," a spokesperson said.

"We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the Uefa testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE."