Premier League: Who is your player of the season?

PA Media Maybe you would give the prize to Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias or Harry Kane?

It has been a Premier League season to remember with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side storming to the title.

Now the debate is turning to who has been the standout individual performer and deserves to win the player of the season award.

The six favourites to win the award include four Man City players - Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne - Bruno Fernandes from Man United and Tottenham's Harry Kane, but which of them do you think should win the award.

Have your say below

The contenders

1. Bruno Fernandes - Man United

Manchester United's Portuguese maestro has been directly involved in 44 goals in 50 Premier League games since joining in January 2020.

The midfielder has outscored lots of strikers this season with 18 goals. Nine of his goals have come from the penalty spot.

2. Harry Kane - Tottenham

Tottenham striker and England captain Harry Kane is on course to be the first-ever player to finish as top-scorer and with the most assists in a Premier League season.

He's currently scored 22 goals and assisted his teammates 13 times.

He is also responsible for the best individual performance in a single match - his four assists and one goal at Southampton.

3. Ruben Dias - Manchester City

Ruben Dias has been a rock at the heart of Man City's defence since joining from Benfica for £65 million in the summer.

He has helped stop the opposition from scoring in 14 of his 30 matches this season, with City only conceding 18 goals when he has been on the pitch.

4. Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been one of the most influential players in the Premier League this season, with 11 assists and five goals.

He's known for his exceptional passing skills, and has impressive shooting and dribbling abilities too.

De Bruyne is considered to be one of the best players in the world.

5. Phil Foden

It has been a real breakout season for Phil Foden.

The 20 year old midfielder has scored seven goals and assisted his teammates five times in the Premier League.

He's widely regarded as being one of the best young players in the world and is expected to play a major role for England in this summer's European Championships.

6. Ilkay Gundogan

Germany international Ilkay Gundogan has been a revelation in the City midfield, chipping in with 12 Premier League goals.

Before this season the most he'd managed in the league was six goals.

He's scored goals in crucial moments and is one of Pep Guardiola's first names on the team sheet.

Who should win the award?