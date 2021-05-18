Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Here's all you need to know

The Eurovision Song Contest, which is the world's biggest music competition, returns this week!
This year marks the 65th edition of the competition, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Netherlands will play host to the competition following the country's victory in 2019 with Duncan Laurence, who wrote and performed the song Arcade.
Keep reading Newsround's guide to Eurovision 2021 to find out more.
If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.
Don't forget to let us know in the comments if you're excited to watch it this year.
There will be 39 countries competing in the 2021 contest.
Australia, Ireland, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Israel, Malta, Norway, Romania and Ukraine are taking part in the first semi-final on Tuesday 18 May.
Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Moldova, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Albania, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Portugal and Switzerland will battle it out in the second semi-final two days later.
Only 20 countries will make it through this stage and book their place in Saturday's Grand Final.
They will be joined by the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy - called the 'Big Five' - who all go straight through to the final as they give the most money to the EBU, which organises the contest.
The Netherlands, as host and reigning champions, will also automatically qualify for the final.
Multi-platinum selling, Brit award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter James Newman will be representing the UK.
He was going to represent the UK in 2020, before the competition was cancelled, but he has been re-selected for 2021.
James will be performing his single Embers, which he describes as a "banger" and says is "full of positivity".
But he's got tough competition with Italy, France and Malta currently the favourites to win.
The result of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be determined by a 50/50 vote.
Half of the votes come from the viewer phone-in voting in each participating country, and the other 50 percent of votes will come from a group of five music experts from each of the 39 countries taking part.
The most points that can be awarded to a country is the famous douze points - or 12 points.
At the end of the grand final, the winner is the one with the most points once everything is added together.
The UK last won at Eurovision in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves and their song, Love Shine A Light.
The semi-finals will be live on BBC Four at 8pm on both Tuesday 18 May and Thursday 20 May.
They will be presented by Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes from London.
Graham Norton will then provide the commentary for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May.
He will be live from the show in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which starts at 8pm on BBC One.
If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.
Your Comments
Join the conversation