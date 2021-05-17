play
Check out the first ever Paralympic video game

Last updated at 14:15
Ever fancied finding out what it is like to be an athlete?

Well, never fear because the organisers of this summer's Tokyo Paralympics have created a video game that takes you straight into the action.

It's called 'The Pegasus Dream Tour' and it's an avatar role-playing game which takes players into a virtual Paralympic Games held in a fantasy and futuristic place known as Pegasus City.

It's the first ever game to be officially licenced by the Paralympics and its makers hope it will bring younger audiences to the sport.

Players can create a character based on a selfie from their phone, and train them in various para-sports.

The game features futuristic versions of nine real-world para-athletes who compete in sports like javelin, athletics, and wheelchair basketball.

Popular Japanese robot cat mascot Doraemon is also included as a guide to Pegasus City.

The game is going to be released on mobile phone app stores for free on 24 June ahead of the start of the Tokyo games.

The Olympic Games, which were delayed for a year, are due to begin on 23 July, with the Paralympics taking place a month later from 24 August.

  • I wonder if it's on the switch🤔

  • Nice! Also YES first to comment

