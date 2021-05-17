Goalkeeper Alisson Becker's epic Liverpool header and more unusual goals!

Reuters

Liverpool took on West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday, and one unexpected goal stole the spotlight on the night!

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored an incredible goal in the 95th minute, leading the side to claim a significant victory in their quest to achieve a Premier League top-four finish.

The Brazilian keeper came up for a corner and impressively headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery, securing his team a 2-1 win with just seconds left of the game.

Reuters Goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored an epic header in the 95th minute of the game to secure the win for his side

It marks the first time a goalkeeper has scored a competitive goal for Liverpool in the club's entire history, dating back to 1892!

The epic goal and match win takes Liverpool just a point and a place behind Chelsea who are currently in fourth position and three points worse off than third-placed Leicester with just two games to go.

Alisson Becker's historic header isn't the only amazing goal to have wowed football fans over the years. Check out these other unusual goals!

Darren Bent's strange beach ball win

Getty Images The infamous beach ball played a key role in this game!

There have been a number of odd goals scored in the past, but this one might be the most bizzare!

Sunderland took on Liverpool in a Premier League game back in 2009 and the team got off to a great start - with the help of a rogue Liverpool-branded beach ball!

The ball, which had been thrown onto the pitch by a fan, ended up playing a very significant role in the match.

Sunderland player Darren Bent had taken a shot which was heading straight towards Liverpool's goalkeeper Pepe Reina. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Bent's shot struck the beach ball and ended up changing course - landing right in Liverpool's net!

It ended up being the only goal of the match, leading Sunderland to a 1-0 victory.

Stefan Kießling's non-goal goal!

Getty Images

German sides 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen faced one another in a Bundesliga match in 2013.

Leverkusen took a corner in the 69th minute and striker Stefan Kießling headed the ball towards the near corner and into the side netting of the opponent's goal. The striker believed he'd missed the shot - but the ball somehow ended up in the goal!

Upon closer inspection, the replays showed the ball had gone through a hole in the netting, something which no one had noticed apart from Kießling! The referee still allowed the goal, a decision which wasn't welcomed by all, and Leverkusen went on to win the game 2-0.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's header

Getty Images Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated after securing his second goal of the night against Moldova

Swedish player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known for his fancy goals, but one odd shot during a match against Moldova back in 2015 couldn't be put down to his amazing skills entirely!

During the second half of the match, Moldovan goalkeeper Ilie Cebanu attempted to send the ball forward. Despite his efforts, he couldn't quite get the ball high enough and ended up shooting it directly at Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish striker diverted the ball with his head and it quickly ended up in the back of an empty net!