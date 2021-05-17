Why is the Queen asking people to plant trees?

PA Media The Queen has launched the Green Canopy scheme to encourage the public to plant more trees

People are being urged to take part in a brand new scheme, fronted by the Queen, to help protect the environment.

Communities, schools, gardeners and companies are being encouraged to plant trees as part of a special initiative called the Queen's Green Canopy scheme to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

People will be able to plant trees in lots of different places including their own gardens, in schools, or big cities as part of the scheme during tree-planting season from October 2021 through to the end of 2022, to mark her 70 years on the throne.

Did you know? The Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees around the world throughout her reign!

Schools and community groups will be able to apply for three million free saplings from the Woodland Trust so they can take part in the project.

People are being encouraged to plan their tree Jubilee projects over the summer and be ready for the start of the planting season in October, when they will be able to upload details and images showing where they've planted trees on an interactive Queen's Green Canopy map.

Getty Images The Queen has planted lots and lots of trees throughout her reign including this one in Belfast back in 2014

The Prince of Wales joined the Queen for the first jubilee tree-planting in the grounds of Windsor earlier this year when the project was launched, where he encouraged people to plant what he called a "tree-bilee".

"It is absolutely vital that more of the right species of trees are planted, in the right places, and that more woodlands, avenues, hedgerows and hedgerow trees and urban planting schemes are established, whilst ensuring that we also protect and sustain what we already have," he said.

"Whether you are an individual hoping to plant a single sapling in your garden, a school or community group planting a tree, a council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees or a farmer looking to create new hedgerows, everyone across the country can get involved."

How do trees help the environment?

Trees play a really important role in our world today. The plants absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen into the air.

Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas which contributes to global warming and climate change, and trees can help to slow down their negative effects.

Trees can also reduce wind speeds and cool the air around us as they lose moisture and reflect heat upwards from their leaves - and that's not all!

The plants can help remove pollutants from the air, prevent flooding and soil erosion and boost wildlife.