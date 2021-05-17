Women's Champions League Final: Who lifted the trophy?

EPA

Last night was a big one for Chelsea Women after the English side took on Barcelona in the team's first ever Champions League final.

However, Chelsea were unable to claim victory after their opponents scored an impressive four goals in the first 36 minutes of the match which took place in the Swedish City of Gothenburg.

The English side were off to a rocky start after just 33 seconds following an attempted clearance which hit Chelsea's Melanie Leupolz and went in for an own goal.

Reuters Barcelona's impressive performance earned them victory in the Champions League final

A successful penalty from Alexia Putellas widened Barcelona's lead and two more goals from the Spanish side helped secure Barca's Champions League win.

Despite their efforts during the game's second half, there was unfortunately no coming back for Chelsea.

Barcelona have become the first club to clinch both the men's and women's Champions League title, and this was the biggest ever winning margin in a women's final.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes had hoped to add a European crown to the team's recent Women's Super League and FA Women's League Cup triumphs this season as they looked to become only the second English side in history, after Arsenal in 2007, to complete the quadruple.

However, Chelsea weren't able to equal Arsenal's previous feat this time around.

PA Media Chelsea after their loss against Barcelona

"It's been a wonderful season for us. Today was difficult because the game was over before it even began," Chelsea's manager told BT Sport.

"The damage was done, I'm proud of the second half performance. The players gave it everything and congratulations to Barcelona, they're worthy winners, they're deserving of their title."

Despite their Champion's League final loss, Chelsea do have another opportunity to add to their recent victories if they're able to secure a Women's FA Cup win.