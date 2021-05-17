Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Put simply - rewilding is all about returning land and oceans to a more natural - or wilder - state.

This might mean reintroducing animals or plants to an area, including species or similar species, that might have lived there previously but do not any more.

The charity, Rewilding Britain, says: "Rewilding seeks to reinstate natural processes and, where appropriate, missing species - allowing them to shape the landscape and the habitats within."

Here Wilder and Lyra tell us all about what they are doing to help nature and how they are transforming where they live.