Leicester City win FA Cup for the first time ever

Last updated at 07:23
Youri Tielemans goal, Leicester, Chelsea, FA Cup finalGetty Images
Youri Tielemans' strike gave Leicester City their victory

Leicester City fans are celebrating the club's first ever FA Cup win after they beat Chelsea in the final.

A goal in the second half of the match by Youri Tielemans secured the 1-0 win for Leicester.

It was the fifth time they had played in an FA Cup final and finally they got a win to grab the trophy.

It's the first major tournament win for the team after they won the Premier League back in 2016.

Fans were cheering inside Wembley Stadium where 21,000 supporters formed the biggest football attendance since lockdown - fans had to present their ticket and a negative Covid test to be allowed into the game.

But it won't be long until the two teams play each other again - on Tuesday they have a Premier League match against each other.

Will Leicester win again or will Chelsea beat them second time around?

Leicester City fans, Wembley, FA Cup final 2021, ChelseaGetty Images
Fans had to present their ticket and a negative Covid test to be allowed into the game

