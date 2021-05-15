Katy Perry and Pokémon team up for her new song

Universal Music Group

What's the latest celeb music collab we hear you ask - well it's Katy Perry and... Pikachu!?

Yep, the American singer has teamed up with the Pokémon character for her brand new single, Electric.

Katy says she's loved Pokémon since she was a child so in the video for the song she and Pokémon's Pikachu take time out to think about how they have evolved over the years.

They go back to the early days of Katy's career and see how her friend Pichu encourages her along the way.

Katy said: "Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness."

It's all part of this year's 25th anniversary celebrations for Pokémon and the song will feature on a special album later this year.