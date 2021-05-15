PM says lockdown easing will go ahead on Monday

PA Media Boris Johnson has confirmed lockdown easing in England will go ahead on Monday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says lockdown easing in England will still go ahead on Monday, despite concerns over the India variant of coronavirus.

He said he didn't believe that the "present evidence" about the variant showed a need to delay the easing of lockdown in England. But he said it could be more difficult to lift England's remaining restrictions on June 21.

The government's aim is to remove all limits on social contact on 21 June in England meaning there will be no limits on how many people can gather together indoors or outdoors.

To deal with the India variant of coronavirus extra testing taking place in areas across England and the Prime Minister has urged people to take"...the greatest caution because the choices we each make in the coming days will have a material effect on the road ahead."

From Monday lockdown rules are easing in England, Wales and most of Scotland, with rules in Northern Ireland expected to ease a week later.

In England, places like restaurants will be allowed to serve customers indoors and six people or two households can meet in a private home.

In Scotland people can hug friends and family and will be able to meet in each other's homes again.

In Wales indoor seating areas of places like restaurants will open as well as cinemas, theatres and museums.

Restrictions in Northern Ireland may be lifted on 24 May, including households being allowed to mix indoors and the reopening of indoor visitor attractions. This will be confirmed nearer the date.