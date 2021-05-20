Lockdown lifting: What does it mean for your pets?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Cat from The Pets Factor and Bisto explain to Newsround how to look after your nervous pets

Over the past year your pets have probably gotten used to lots of people being around in the daytime - but lockdown restrictions around the UK relaxing means children are now back at school and lots of parents could soon stop working from home.

It's a lot for our furry friends to get used to, and for newer pets or those that enjoy having a lot of love and attention, it could be quite a difficult transition.

So how can you help your pets be less anxious about the changes?

Newsround asked Cat from CBBC's The Pets Factor and her dog Bisto for some tips and tricks for helping your furry friends after lockdown!

How can you tell if your dog is struggling with being home alone?

Getty Images

You should look at how they act when you're getting ready to leave the house.

Is your pet chilling in their basket or trying to leave with you?

Do they bark or whine when you're not around? When you come home again, are they super overexcited?

If so, that could be a sign they don't want to to be left alone and were worried you wouldn't come back.

How can you help your dog be less anxious?

Getty Images

You should try and help them get used to having a routine so as your dog knows what to expect.

That means taking your dog for walks at regular times and encouraging them to have some time alone even when you're in the house.

Your dog will be less anxious if they're tired so giving them lots of exercise is a really good idea.

They should be sleeping for around 18 hours a day so when you're not around ideally they should be snoozing getting ready for their next walk.