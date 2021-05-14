Kellogg's cereal to cut down on sugar by 2022

Getty Images

Kellogg's have promised to cut the sugar in their cereals by 10% and the salt by 20%.

It's part of their 10-year plan to make their breakfast cereals more healthy by 2022.

This promise means that their children's cereals will no longer be classed as being a food high in fat, salt or sugar, known as HFSS.

The company already cut the amount of sugar in Coco-pops by 50% which means each bowl now has 5.1 grams of sugar.

That's about the same as one teaspoon.

All these changes are part of Kellogg's new Wellbeing Manifesto.

But some campaigners for healthier children's food say this is not healthy enough.

We welcome Kellogg's taking a further step towards healthier food formulations and especially products that are particularly appealing to children and young people, like Krave. Barbara Crowther , Children's Food Campagin Co-ordinator

Barbara Crowther of the Children's Food Campaign also said many parents think the bright images and characters on cereal boxes tempt children into wanting to choose the more sugary cereals and wants Kellogg's to re-think their packaging too.

What do you think? Should companies cut sugar and salt in their products or should families be able to make their own healthy choices?

As well as making changes to the cereal, Kellogg's have also announced plans to make their packaging more eco-friendly.

New boxes will use less plastic and cardboard.

They plan to have the new boxes on supermarket shelves later this year.

Kellogg's UK vice president said that they are launching their new effort because people are demanding they do better and that they will continue to listen.