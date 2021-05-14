Childline are a charity in the UK dedicated to helping young people through tough times.

Childline have more than 1,200 volunteers working in 12 different bases across the UK.

Kids who get in touch with Childline speak to trained volunteer counsellors.

Jenny spoke with one of those volunteers, Katie, about how important Childline is when it comes to supporting young people.

You can watch the interview and find out about the help that's available to those who need it.