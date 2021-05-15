Check out this virtual reality Bat Mitzvah with dancing and live music

Gary Perlmutter Annie (in the middle) with her parents and sister threw a Bat Mitzvah with a difference!

From birthdays to special occasions, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that people all over the world have had to celebrate things a bit differently.

You might have tried video-calling or hung out in a video game, but how about a huge virtual party with dancing and live music?

Well, that's what 13-year-old Annie and her family did for her Bat Mitzvah celebration.

What is a Bat Mitzvah? Bar and Bat Mitzvah are special ceremonies that mark the journey into adulthood for young Jews, and usually involve a big celebration or party. At age 13 a boy becomes Bar Mitzvah, and at the age of 12-13 a girl becomes a Bat Mitzvah. After these ceremonies Jewish boys or girls become responsible for living according to Jewish Law.

How did the event work?

IDOVirtual There were live music performances throughout the event, and people could even request songs!

Around 100 people attended the virtual event using avatars (digital characters) which they could control using a computer or a Virtual Reality Headset. Around 250 people also watched the event from home.

"It was just like a computer game and everything I would have had at a normal function was here. Everyone designed their own avatar and was able to dance, talk and put in song requests to the DJ," said Annie.

As part of the two-hour experience guests could walk around, chat and boogie as their avatar in a virtual dance hall, as well as listen to live music and speeches.

She added: "I thought it was fun and very different. I was able to go to tables with a blue circle and talk to only my friends if I wanted to. My favourite part was when I stood with my family on stage and we all did a back-flip at the end of the night!"

As my mum and dad said there's no rushing around, no spending hours getting ready and we could still dance and talk to everyone like we normally would. Annie

IDOVirtual Guests could control their character using a keyboard and mouse like in a video game

The computer software was made by the company IDOVirtual - with prices for their avatar-based events starting from £7,000 depending on the number of guests and other costs.

"We have tried to create our world to have an immersive feeling and also give that feeling of togetherness that has been lacking since Covid arrived," said David Oakin, one of the founders.

He also explained how they make the experience sound more like real life by using something called spatial sound: "If someone is wearing headphones and walks past you on your left, they will get louder on your left headphone, and if they were to walk closer to you, they will become louder and as they walk away they will get quieter."

More ways to celebrate virtually

Roblox Roblox introduced a new feature called Party Place to help people meet up virtually to celebrate and hang out

A bespoke avatar-based event can be pricey! But there are lots of other ways that people have been getting creative and finding ways to virtually meet up with friends and family during the pandemic.

As well as video-chatting apps like Zoom and Skype, people have also been using video games to hang out.

For example this class in Japan held their school graduation ceremony in Minecraft. Roblox and Fortnite have held big live music concerts, as well as offering virtual party rooms to celebrate with friends.

Some of you have even celebrated your birthday with friends in Animal Crossing.

If you're thinking of hosting a virtual get-together with your friends, check out our guide for some tips on how to do it safely.