I'm A Celeb: The show could return to Wales as Australia keep their borders closed

ITV

It looks like I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here could return to Wales.

The show's bosses were hoping to return to Australia this year where the programme usually takes place.

But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced international borders "will only open when it is safe to do so" and it will still be a while before tourists and international travellers can be welcomed into the country.

Last year the show was filmed in Gwrych Castle, near Abergele in Wales. This was because of the coronavirus pandemic and not being able to travel. It was the first time since the show started in 2002 that it wasn't filmed in Australia.

Karen Kenworthy Last year's show took place here at Gwrych Castle in Wales

Earlier this year ITV Chief Executive said the next series would not be shot in Wales and will return to Australia if possible.

But with Australian Prime Minister closing borders until 2022, this now doesn't look likely.

International borders will only open when it is safe to do so. We still have a long way to go, and there are still many uncertainties ahead. Scott Morrison , Prime Minister of Australia

ITV bosses did hint that if they couldn't return down under then Gwrych Castle would be a back up.

Although the castle was a less exotic location, it still pulled in great ratings with up to 12 million people regularly tuning in.

The challenges were also a bit different, with the celebs having to abseil off a cliff and come face to face with cockroaches.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Children who live near Gwrych Castle tell us their best Bucktucker trial ideas.

I'm A Celeb hosts, Ant and Dec, said they would be happy for the show to return to Wales.

Ant said: "If during coronavirus we have to stay put and do it in Wales again, I'd be very happy. The people in Wales were lovely. They made us feel very welcome."

Dec said: "I'd love to go back to Oz. But if we had to go back to Wales, I wouldn't be disappointed."

Where do you hope the next series will be - Australia or Wales? Let us know in the comments!