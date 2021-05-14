Snorkeler finds lost ring wrapped around fish's body in Australia

Susan Prior The diver managed to take a photo of the fish with the ring but wasn't able to catch it

A snorkeler has reportedly discovered a man's missing wedding ring after spotting it around a fish's neck.

Nathan Reeves and his wife were visiting Norfolk Island, in Australia, in January when he realised that his ring had slipped off in the water.

However, local snorkeler Susan Prior recently spotted the missing gold ring wrapped around a mullet fish while diving - but she didn't manage to catch it.

Locals are now trying to find the fish again to get the ring off it safely and return it to Mr Reeves.

Ms Prior told the Daily Mail Australia that seeing the trapped fish was "gut-wrenching" because she thought it would be in pain.

"The metal can only be removed by catching the fish in a net and gently removing it," she said.

"The fish seems to be OK so far but as it grows, the ring will cut into it."

Locals sure "they'll find it" again

Nathan's wife Suzie said her husband looked for the ring everywhere after he lost it.

"I always tell him to take it off before he goes for a swim. He lost it a day before our second wedding anniversary," she said.

She added that people on the island have offered to use metal detectors to track down the ring whilst making the sure the fish is ok.

"I just couldn't believe it. I've got a few friends on the island and they're pretty adamant that they'll find it."