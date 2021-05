Ten-year-old Torileigh has been selling Pop Its and fidget toys to help children cope during remote learning.

The money from the Pop Its and fidget toys she has sold is going towards a charity that helps children with cancer.

Torileigh set up her home business with £250 from her mum and has had loads of orders since.

She spoke to Ricky all about her success.

