Children's charities see 'huge increase' in number of people getting in touch

Newsround has discovered that lots more of you contacted charities to get help with your feelings in the last year.

Children's charities have told Newsround that they've helped more young people in the last year since the first lockdown started.

One of the biggest charities, Childline, said that since April last year they've had "73,088 counselling sessions about mental and emotional health" alone.

That's up by nearly a third for 11-year-olds and under, when compared to the year before.

But despite the challenges of the past year, many children have taken proactive steps to support their emotional wellbeing.

Why have more children been getting in touch?

Childline said the top reason that young people have been in touch with them is for questions and advice about their mental health.

Most calls and instant messages have been about stress, low mood, confidence issues, depression and loneliness.

The charity has dealt with 37,784 mental health-related counselling sessions where a young person mentioned anxiety or stress.

Lots of children have got in touch online too, and Childline saw huge increases in the number of young people using the website to access information, advice and resources.

Childline said that children have been really proactive at seeking advice to help their emotional wellbeing.

What have other charities said?

Getty Images Counselling can help people of all ages understand their worries better

The Mix, who provide confidential support for young people under 25, said they'd seen a "massive spike" in people seeking their services in the last year, in that there's been a 90% increase in chats on their discussion help board.

Eating disorder charity Beat said there's been a "huge increase" in contact from under-16s. They said contact was up by 215% compared to February 2020.

Action for Children said they have seen an increase in vulnerable children needing support.

Charity Papyrus also said they've seen an increase in people getting in touch via call, text and email during lockdown.

How to talk about your mental health

'We need to look after those minds' Katie Thistleton for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Looking after your mental health is really important and things like openly talking about what you're experiencing with the people around you, ensuring you're getting enough healthy foods, exercise, sleep and de-stressing through activities you love can all be really helpful.

However, not everyone knows how to go about seeking the necessary help and support if they need it.

Katie Thistleton's got some great advice on how to talk to people about your mental health.

What happens when you get in touch with a charity like Childline?

Childline: How do I get in contact and what can they do?

Childline have more than 1,200 volunteers who work in 12 different bases across the UK.

So when you get in touch you'll be put through to a trained volunteer counsellor.

Like everyone else, they've had to change how they work in the pandemic - using plastic screens, spreading out and in many cases, doing double shifts to make sure help is always available.

What should I do if I'm struggling?

If you are feeling low and not sure what to do, talk to someone you trust about how you're feeling.

Your dad, mum or carer.

Another family member.

Another grown up who looks after you.

If you feel you still need help after you speak to them, don't give up. Tell another adult you trust until you get the help you need.

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time.

Or you can look at all the advice on the Own It website and other charity websites that you can find on this page here.