Charli D'Amelio on 'losing her joy for TikTok'

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio says she's finding it "very difficult to find enjoyment" from TikTok.

Speaking on her sister Dixie D'Amelio's YouTube channel, the star admitted that the app "doesn't feel like it used to."

"It's extremely difficult to want to continue doing something that people say how much they hate," she said.

When it comes to being TikTok famous, Charli D'Amelio is the platform's biggest star. Her dance routines first became popular in 2019. Now, at the age of 17, she has over 115 million followers.

Getty Images Charli and her sister Dixie

However, that success has brought her difficult moments. She has talked previously about body image and the negative comments she has received about how she looks.

And, as recently as November last year, D'Amelio lost one million subs after a video on her family's YouTube channel went viral. In the video she appeared to complain about not hitting 100 million TikTok followers - it resulted in fan criticism, with some calling her "rude", "entitled," and "ungrateful."

Since then, however, Charli has sailed past the 100 million follower mark, but she still says that competitiveness between creators on Tiktok has stopped her from "trying a lot of new things."

"It's hard. It doesn't feel like it used to when there were collaborations, fun, and friends," she said.

"Now it's like everyone's trying to beat each other. And that doesn't make sense to me.

"That's not why I started TikTok. I started TikTok because I was making fun dance videos with my friends and now it's turned into this whole competition."

Dixie D'Amelio / YouTube Charli D'Amelio was appearing on her sister Dixie's YouTube channel

It doesn't feel like it used to when there were collaborations, fun, and friends. Charli D'Amelio , Talking about TikTok

Charli went on to explain that people who she thought were her friends began reaching out only when it was "convenient for them".

"What happened to the friendships?" She added saying that without friends the pressures of fame can be hard.

"It's difficult when you don't have like a big friend group to support you when you're going through things."

Dixie who has 51 million followers agreed with her sister saying, "When they realised you wanted a real friendship and not just [to] collab and they couldn't use you, that's when they stopped."