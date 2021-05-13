Mabel taking a break from social media over online bullying

Instagram/Mabel

Singer Mabel has announced she is taking a break from social media because of online bullying.

In a recent story on her Instagram she announced that she would be taking a break from social media for a few days to "stay away from the toxic energy".

She said: "Honestly so disappointed with how a lot of people choose to carry themselves online. The hateful comments and general toxicity is heartbreaking. I hope at some point people learn from the serious repercussions of online bullying. Coming off here for a couple of days so I can focus on the bigger picture and stay away from the toxic energy."

The 'Finders Keepers' singer presented the award for Best Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards which took place in London earlier this week.

Getty Images Mabel won a Brit Award for Female Solo Artist last year, and has toured with singer Harry Styles.

Mabel has spoken out about her her mental health in the past, and shared her experiences of living with anxiety and depression.

She has even written a song called 'Ok (Anxiety Anthem)' where she sings about her anxiety.

If you are being bullied, or have been affected by bullying you can find advice help lines here.