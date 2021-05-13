Madame Tussauds: Meghan and Harry waxworks moved

Getty/afp

Harry and Meghan's days of sipping tea with the royals are over, but a new life sipping champagne with the Hollywood elite has only just begun. Yes, Madame Tussauds has officially moved the young couple from the Royal section of waxworks to the Awards Party section.

The figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will now be found alongside celebrities like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and Dua Lipa.

"We've moved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's figures to join their Hollywood friends, reflecting their new status on the world stage as A-list favourites." said Tim Waters, the General Manager at Madame Tussauds London.

Museums in England will be able to re-open again to the public on 17 May according to government plans, so now is the time for them to unveil any headline making changes they might have made during lockdown.

Victoria Jones/PA The empty space was where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once stood

Last year, the museum announced that it was removing Prince Harry and Meghan's figures from the Royal area, after they announced they would be stepping down as members of the Royal family.

"From today Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set." said Steve Davies, the former General Manager at the museum.

"As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them."

Prince Harry and Meghan's waxworks were revealed together at the museum in May 2018 ahead of the royal wedding.

However, Harry's figure was first created in 2014, but was updated with a thicker beard for his 2018 appearance alongside Meghan.