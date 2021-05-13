Covid: Margaret ... meet Margaret

Dave Stevenson

"Hello Margaret, meet Margaret."

The first person in the UK to receive a coronavirus vaccine has celebrated by finally being able to meet the giraffe named after her!

Margaret Keenan, a granny from Northern Ireland, was the first to be injected with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in December 2020.

That day marked a key point in the race to slow down the coronavirus pandemic by giving people a vaccine to try to help them fight off the serious illness of Covid-19.

In the UK, as of 13 May, more than 35 million people have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccination.

To honour Margaret, she was treated to a unique encounter this week when she met a giraffe calf named after her at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

The 91-year-old met her five-month-old namesake alongside the giraffe calf's mum Luna and the rest of their herd.

The reticulated giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis reticulata) was born at the UK's largest zoo on 8 December, the same day Margaret got her vaccine in Coventry.