Messi, Ronaldo, Hamilton: Forbes reveal the world's top 10 highest paid athletes
Check out our top 10 countdown of sports stars who made the most money over the last year, according to the annual Forbes rich list.
10. Kevin Durant: Brooklyn Nets basketball star Kevin Durant earned £53m. Forbes said figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period and an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income made off-the-field.
EPA
9. Tom Brady: The American football legend made £54m from big deals to represent brands - oh and winning the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't hurt either!
Reuters
8. Lewis Hamilton: The Formula 1 world champion was the only Briton in the top 10, with earnings of £58.3m over the last year, after an incredible season where he won 11 races.
EPA
7. Roger Federer: The Swiss tennis legend, who topped last year's list, racked up £64m mostly from sponsorships with brands like Rolex, Credit Suisse and Uniqlo.
Reuters
6. Neymar: The PSG and Brazil striker has a huge social media following making him a major draw for brands. He is an ambassador for Puma and even partnered with Fortnite to create his own in-game skin.
EPA
5. LeBron James: The four-time NBA basketball champion kicks off the top five with earnings of £68.7m. Not only is he smashing it on the court, LeBron will star in his first movie 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' this summer.
EPA
4. Dak Prescott: The NFL quarterback launches himself into the top 10 list after signing a mega contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys helping him make £76m.
Getty Images
3. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal and Juventus forward Ronaldo earned £85m mainly through his football salary, a sponsorship deal with Nike and his range of companies.
Reuters
2. Lionel Messi: The Barcelona and Argentina forward set a record as the highest-earning footballer after bringing home £92m.
EPA
1. Conor McGregor: The mixed martial artist was the world's highest paid athlete over the past 12 months earning just shy of £128m from money made from his fights, the sale of his alcohol company and a growing list of endorsements.