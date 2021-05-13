Ellen DeGeneres: The Ellen Show to end in 2022 after 19 years

Warner Bros DeGeneres has hosted her daily talk show since 2003

Ellen DeGeneres is to end her popular US talk show in 2022 after 19 years on TV.

"As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge any more," she told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

Ellen is an American comedian, actress, producer and she is also the voice of Dory in the Disney Pixar film, Finding Dory.

The announcement comes just months after the show faced claims it treated staff who worked there badly.

The popular TV host issued an on-air apology last September

The 63-year-old said that last year's claims that the show's workplace was "toxic" and "dominated by fear" was not behind her decision to end the show.

Former employees described alleged instances of racism, intimidation and staff being wrongfully fired from their jobs to have taken place on the show's set.

It led to three senior bosses losing their jobs and DeGeneres opening the current series with an on-air apology.

It's going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it's time... I'm a creative person, and when you're a creative person you constantly need to be challenged. Ellen DeGeneres , TV host and comedian

"If I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season," she said, while admitting it "destroyed" her to see "everything I stand for... attacked".

"It broke my heart when I learned that people here had anything other than a fantastic experience - that people were hurt in any way," she went on.

Viewers drop away this series

Ellen has interviewed lots of famous faces including singer Justin Bieber

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which started in September 2003, grew to become the biggest talk show on American TV.

The daytime show has fans all over the world, and it's known for its big celebrity interviews, fun games, inspiring guests and huge giveaways.

Clips from the show often attract millions of views on social media and YouTube and the show has won more than 60 awards.

But the number of people watching on TV has been falling in recent years. Viewership dropped by 1.1 million people this season, from 2.6 million viewers to 1.5 million, according to Nielsen audience counting figures.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres told staff of her decision to end the show on Tuesday and is due to give an interview to fellow chat show host Oprah Winfrey on Thursday.