Royal Family: New stamps issued to remember Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
The Duke of Edinburgh is being remembered by the Royal Mail in a series of black and white stamps
The Royal Mail are issuing four new stamps in memory of Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 this year, aged 99. He lived to see the births of the next three people in line to be king, as the father of Prince Charles, grandfather of Prince William and great-grandfather of Prince George.
The Duke of Edinburgh married the Queen in 1947 and Prince Philip spent most of his life at the Queen's side. As her husband, he wasn't the king, but he had a special job title - consort - and his role was to support her through good times and bad. He holds the record for the longest-serving consort in British history.
Although his main role was to support the Queen, Prince Philip also had special projects he was passionate about - including his Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. It offers challenges and adventures to thousands of young people in the UK.
During his life he completed more than 22,000 royal engagements on his own and in 2017 he retired from public life. The Duke was an early spokesperson for the importance of looking after the environment. One issue he cared about a lot was wildlife conservation and he was the president of the international World Wildlife Fund from 1981 to 1996.