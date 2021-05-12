UN calls for calm between Israel and Palestinians

play
Israel declares state of emergency

Israel has declared a state of emergency and countries around the world are appealing for calm after growing violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East.

The latest fighting follows a month of rising tensions, though the conflict between the two groups has gone on for decades.

The United States and the European Union appealed to Israel and the Palestinians to lower tensions, following days of unrest between the two sides. UN leaders are expected to meet again to discuss the situation on Wednesday.

Here's what been happening over the last couple of days.

