Wales lockdown: Six people can meet in restaurants from Monday

The rule of six will apply to indoor cafes and restaurants from Monday

Up to six people from different households will be able to meet indoors at cafes, restaurants and pubs in Wales from Monday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed indoor hospitality can reopen from 17 May as Wales' Covid cases continues to fall.

However, when places reopen in Wales, people who do not live together - or who are not in bubbles - will have to socially distance, with the rule being two metres apart.

Extra cash support for businesses still affected by Covid restrictions has also been announced.

Wales' route out of lockdown

Outdoor hospitality opened in Wales on 26 April

The relaxation of rules is the latest development in the Welsh government's route out of the lockdown brought in last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Gyms, swimming pools and community centres have already reopened while cinemas, theatres and museums are also due to reopen from 17 May, though with strict social-distancing rules still in place.

Mr Drakeford said the new funding - up to £25,000 for each venue that needs it - would "support firms and safeguard jobs".

The public health situation continues to improve in Wales - we have the lowest coronavirus rates and the best vaccination rates in the UK. Mark Drakeford , First Minister of Wales

It is part of a £200m package already set aside for the incoming Welsh government to help businesses affected by the pandemic.

Welsh Labour, under Mr Drakeford, won last week's Senedd elections.

"We know the restrictions have helped to keep us all safe but they have had a big impact on Welsh businesses, which is why we are making more funding available to support firms and safeguard jobs," he said.