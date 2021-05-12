play
Watch Newsround

Wales lockdown: Six people can meet in restaurants from Monday

Last updated at 08:13
comments
View Comments
Two senior ladies and one young woman having coffee time in modern cafeNoSystem images
The rule of six will apply to indoor cafes and restaurants from Monday

Up to six people from different households will be able to meet indoors at cafes, restaurants and pubs in Wales from Monday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed indoor hospitality can reopen from 17 May as Wales' Covid cases continues to fall.

However, when places reopen in Wales, people who do not live together - or who are not in bubbles - will have to socially distance, with the rule being two metres apart.

Extra cash support for businesses still affected by Covid restrictions has also been announced.

Wales' route out of lockdown
Three people enjoying a drink outside after outdoor hospitality opened in Wales on April 26
Outdoor hospitality opened in Wales on 26 April

The relaxation of rules is the latest development in the Welsh government's route out of the lockdown brought in last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Gyms, swimming pools and community centres have already reopened while cinemas, theatres and museums are also due to reopen from 17 May, though with strict social-distancing rules still in place.

Mr Drakeford said the new funding - up to £25,000 for each venue that needs it - would "support firms and safeguard jobs".

The public health situation continues to improve in Wales - we have the lowest coronavirus rates and the best vaccination rates in the UK.

Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales

It is part of a £200m package already set aside for the incoming Welsh government to help businesses affected by the pandemic.

Welsh Labour, under Mr Drakeford, won last week's Senedd elections.

"We know the restrictions have helped to keep us all safe but they have had a big impact on Welsh businesses, which is why we are making more funding available to support firms and safeguard jobs," he said.

More like this

uk

Coronavirus restrictions: What are the lockdown rules where you live?

A hand drawn sign of a rainbow, red heart and the words thank you

Thank You Day: Plans for a day to say thanks to pandemic helpers

two children and rainbow

Coronavirus: How to support your wellbeing at the moment

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Girl on phone

Social media companies to face big fines for harmful content

comments
7
Little Mix with their 2021 Brit Award
image

Brit Awards 2021: Take a look at the big moments

jerusalem

UN calls for calm between Israel and Palestinians

Newsround Home