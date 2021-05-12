Premier League: Manchester City crowned champions after Manchester United lose to Leicester

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions - their third title in four years.

It's after closest challengers Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side are now 10 points ahead of second-placed United, who can't catch them now with just three games remaining.

It is the seventh time City have finished as the best team in English football and the fifth in nine years.

'We will always remember this difficult season'

Getty Images This is Manchester City's fifth Premier League title in nine years

"We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players," said City boss Guardiola.

"They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced - and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless."

Manchester City are set to lift the Premier League trophy after their final game of the season against Everton on 23 May.

Up to 10,000 fans will be present inside the stadium after the latest lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England.

Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient. I have been in Spain, I have been in Germany and I can say this is the toughest league, I would say by far. So it means a lot to everyone. Pep Guardiola , Manchester City manager

City's second trophy... so far

Paul Childs Pep Guardiola has now won eight domestic trophies since arriving in Manchester in 2016

It is the club's second trophy in a little over two weeks after they beat Tottenham to claim the Carabao Cup.

They also have a chance to win one more trophy when City take on Chelsea in their first Champions League final on 29 May.

City captain Fernandinho said leading the team was "an honour and a privilege".

"We have missed the fans so much. We wanted to do this for them," he added.

"We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season."