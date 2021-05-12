Brit Awards 2021: Key moments from the show

Women dominated the night with Little Mix breaking records and Dua Lipa scooping two prizes. Take a look at the best moments of the evening.
Little Mix made history last night becoming the first girl group to win Best British Group. Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade spoke out about how difficult is it to be a woman in the music industry because of sexism and male dominance. The group dedicated the award to all the "incredible female bands". Leigh-Anne and Perrie also showed off their baby bumps after announcing their pregnancies just a week apart.
Dua Lipa performed a medley of her hits. Dua won two of three awards she was nominated for, picking up Best Album and Best Solo Female Artist. She used one of her speeches to call for a pay rise for nurses and NHS staff a pay rise. Winners received two trophies so they could share one with someone who deserves an act of kindness. Dua gave one of hers to nurse Dame Elizabeth Anionwu who has fought against "racial injustice".
Taylor Swift made it over for the awards after becoming the first female to win the global icon award. In her speech Taylor gave encouragement to new artists and talked about how they may experience negativity but "don't let that crush you, you have to let it fuel you".
It's been a while but last night there was a live audience at the awards. The 4000 lucky people who got to go didn't have to wear masks but did have to have tests before and after attending. It was part of the government's live events test scheme. 2500 free tickets were offered to key workers and throughout the night celebrities gave thanks to the frontline workers, including Taylor Swift.
Winner of the rising star award was Griff. The 20 year-old performed her song Black Hole on stage, before collecting her award from last year's winner Celeste. Other previous winners of the rising star prize include Adele, Ellie Goulding and Rag 'n' Bone Man.
Closing the show was Rag'n'Bone Man and Pink with their song Anywhere from Here, they were joined by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir. All proceeds from the song will be donated to NHS charities.