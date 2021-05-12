Brit Awards 2021: Key moments from the show

Dua Lipa performed a medley of her hits. Dua won two of three awards she was nominated for, picking up Best Album and Best Solo Female Artist. She used one of her speeches to call for a pay rise for nurses and NHS staff a pay rise. Winners received two trophies so they could share one with someone who deserves an act of kindness. Dua gave one of hers to nurse Dame Elizabeth Anionwu who has fought against "racial injustice".