Wales Covid-19 restrictions: People asked not to travel abroad for holidays

People in Wales have been asked not to go on holiday abroad in 2021, even if they are allowed to.

Welsh ministers have said people should only travel from 17 May for "essential purposes".

First Minister Mark Drakeford has called for people not to travel but to stay in Wales instead.

He admitted the travel advice was not a rule because it would be "unenforceable".

From Monday, people in England can travel to a small number of countries including Portugal and Gibraltar.

Mr Drakeford said: "We know most people who travel from Wales will be doing it from Bristol, Manchester, London, so once those airports are open and travel across the UK is allowed, then people from Wales will be able to travel."

But he urged caution against "importing" coronavirus from other parts of the world.

A UK government app that will act as a vaccine passport is due to be available in England on Monday, but the first minister said there was likely to be a four-week gap before it is available in Wales due to technical reasons.

All holiday accommodation in Wales will reopen on Monday, as well as cinemas and bowling alleys.

Six people from up to six households will also be able to meet up, and cafes and restaurants can fully open again.

Wales is moving to Covid alert level two, with decisions about whether to ease more restrictions due to be made at the start of June.

Wales' first minister said he was considering whether a move to lift further restrictions would need to be delayed because of a variant of the coronavirus from India.

A total of 26 cases of two variants first identified in India have been found in Wales as of last Thursday - including 11 of a type identified by officials as a "variant of concern".

Mr Drakeford said did not want to "make people feel guilty" about going abroad, but urged people to "think of their own safety and the safety of others", adding that there are "fantastic opportunities" to take a holiday in Wales instead.

If people do decide to travel abroad, he added that there would be "extra assistance", including more testing, for those returning from countries on the green list such as Portugal, Israel and Singapore.