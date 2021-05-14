What are you most looking forward to with lockdown easing?

Getty Images

Now that coronavirus cases are falling and more people have been vaccinated some rules across the UK are easing.

It has been confirmed that lockdown restrictions in England and Scotland are easing further from Monday 17 May.

Depending on where you live you might be able to hug people, stay overnight with friends and family or even go abroad on holiday.

In Wales from 17 May indoor seating areas of pubs, restaurants and cafes will open as well as cinemas, theatres and museums.

More restrictions in Northern Ireland may be lifted on 24 May, including households being allowed to mix indoors and the reopening of indoor visitor attractions.

We want to know what you are looking forward to doing when most once restrictions are lifted where you live.

Create your own ranked list here and let us know in the comments how you feel about the restrictions easing!

