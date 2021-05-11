What is happening in Jerusalem?

Reuters

The UK, the United States and the European Union have appealed to Israel and the Palestinians to calm the violence which has broken out between them, as soon as possible.

It's after days of unrest turned into rocket fire and military air strike attacks between the two sides.

The violence escalated on Monday night after Palestinian militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem.

In response, the Israeli military launched air strikes at targets in Gaza - which is ruled by a Palestinian militant group called Hamas.

The past few days have seen the worst violence in Jerusalem for years.

Here's what's been happening

Tensions in East Jerusalem have risen since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on 13 April with many clashes between Palestinian groups, Israeli groups and police.

The latest violence came after Palestinians and Israeli police clashed in Jerusalem on Monday.

Palestinians accused the police of stopping them from congregating on steps outside Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem near to the Al-Aqsa mosque - which is an important holy site - to break their fast.

Police say the measures were intended to help pedestrian flow into the Old City.

Many people were injured in the violence. Palestinians then fired rockets into Israel and the Israeli army responded with air strikes on targets in Gaza.

What have world leaders said?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said rocket attacks must end "immediately", adding: "All sides need to de-escalate". The White House says US President Joe Biden is "seriously concerned" about the violence.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said the rocket attacks "must stop".

The United Nations Security Council held an urgent meeting on Monday over the violence. No statement has been issued yet.

Why is this happening?

According to BBC Middle East expert Jeremy Bowen, there are long-standing reasons for the return of violence.

This was a crisis waiting to happen... Leaders on both sides have concentrated on safeguarding their own positions. The biggest challenge, of making peace, has not been addressed seriously for years. Jeremy Bowen , BBC Middle East editor

It is part of the ongoing conflict between Jews and Arabs, which has gone on for generations, which largely began over who the land should belong to and how it should be divided up since the creation of the modern state of Israel in 1948.

Why are the protests in Jerusalem?

Jerusalem is often at the centre of protests because the city is very important for religious reasons, and has many of the most important sites for Judaism, Islam and Christianity.

After a war in 1948 the city of Jerusalem ended up being split. Jordan was left in control of East Jerusalem, and Israel in control of West Jerusalem.

But after another war in 1967, Israel took control of the entire city and regards the whole of Jerusalem as its capital.

However, Israel's right to Jerusalem is not recognised by most governments. According to a 1993 agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, the final status of Jerusalem is meant to be decided in peace talks.

Palestinians want to have their own state, with East Jerusalem as their own capital.