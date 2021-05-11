The Brit Awards 2021: What and who to expect at the Brits show

Getty Images Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are due to be at the Awards

It's one of the the biggest nights in British pop music - the Brit Awards!

There's lots of performances lined up and even though the audience isn't as big as usual the Brits is set to showcase big names and big songs.

4,000 people will be in attendance at the awards show which honours the best in British music along with the biggest stars worldwide.

About a fifth of those will be key workers, as a thank you for all they have done during the coronavirus pandemic, and you can also expect some big names in the audience too.

The night will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, and will be at the O2 arena in London.

Who's playing live?

The show will be opened by Coldplay and Rag 'n' Bone Man will perform alongside the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.

Dua Lipa and The Weeknd are also on the list of live performers.

Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in March

It was announced earlier in the week that Taylor Swift is the first female artist to receive the global icon award.

She is also up for international female artist against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus.

The audience are allowed to attend the Brits as the event is being used as a test event for more venues to be able to invite large crowds indoors.

Attendees will have to take coronavirus tests before and after the event so any spread of the virus is properly monitored.

Special Award

BRIT AWARDS 2021 The winners will receive an extra award to share as an act of kindness

The award itself is very special this year as artists will not only get their own, but also one to share.

Organisers have said that the winners are encouraged to award the second smaller trophy on to someone they think deserves it, as an act of kindness.

This year's designer's of the award Devlin and Ilori have said: "Each recipient is invited to award the second trophy to someone they consider worthy - it might be recognition - or it might be someone that does something entirely unrelated to music."