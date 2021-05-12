Rewilding: White-tailed eagles to be reintroduced in Norfolk

Getty Images A white-tailed eagle can spread their wings up to 200-240cm long!

The white-tailed eagle is set to be reintroduced to West Norfolk.

A programme dedicated to their reintroduction has been given huge levels of support from local residents and farmers.

In the 20th century, white-tailed eagles were extinct in the UK and Ireland and their reintroduction to West Norfolk would be another successful step in their recovery.

Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of White have already been part of successful reintroduction plans.

The reintroduction of the birds has been welcomed by local people, with 91% of those asked in West Norfolk saying they supported it.

Natural England gave a licence to the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation and Wild Ken Hill, a conservation and sustainable farming project in Norfolk, to begin reintroducing white-tailed eagles.

The projects manager said:

We are delighted to have the go ahead to bring back white-tailed eagles to eastern England, and overwhelmed by the support we have received from all sectors Dominic Buscall , Project Manager

When considering how the birds will live alongside people, it was decided, based on the other projects that they can live successfully alongside them.

It's hoped that the birds introduced in Norfolk will connect the birds in Scotland and Ireland with other white-tailed eagles in South England and across other parts of Europe.

Getty Images

Six younger white-tailed eagles that were released on the Isle of Wight had spent some time in Norfolk which helped make the final decision on giving the project the go-ahead in that area.